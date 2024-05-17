Dr. Anju Methil received the prestigious Women Icon of India, 2024' Award for her service in beauty and cosmetology

New Delhi (India), May 17: Dr. Anju Methil, the proud recipient of the prestigious' Women Icon of India, 2024' Award, brings an elevated level of expertise and dedication to the Skin and Shape Clinic, ensuring our clients receive the highest quality of care.

Dr. Methil states, 'I am humbled to receive this award. It is a testament to my service and women's unwavering spirit and resilience nationwide. Our collective strength gives us the determination and resilience to rise, inspire, and lead.' This award commends Dr. Methil's dedication to her field and encourages women to empower themselves.

Dr. Anju Methil, a leading dermatologist in Andheri, Mumbai, has a track record of excellence in her field. As the founder of the Skin and Shape Clinic, she has introduced innovative skin treatments, hair transplants, and body-rejuvenating procedures such as tummy tucks, weight reduction, liposuction, male chest reduction, and more. Her expertise and dedication have earned her recognition both nationally and internationally.

The well-established clinic, under the personal supervision of Dr. Anju Methil, boasts state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for performing advanced cosmetic procedures and surgeries. With a team of well-qualified and trained assistants, each procedure is performed with meticulous attention and care, ensuring the best possible realistic outcomes for every patient.

Dr. Anju Methil's commitment to patient satisfaction is evident in her approach to facial rejuvenation and body contouring, especially liposuction, breast augmentation, and rhinoplasty procedures. Her keen sense of human aesthetics and surgical acumen ensure the delivery of the best possible outcomes, boosting her patients' image and confidence.

At the Skin and Shape Clinic, Dr. Anju Methil offers a wide range of safe and reliable skin and facial rejuvenation procedures using fillers and lasers. She also specializes in treating wrinkles, acne scars, unwanted hair, and stubborn fat deposits through advanced cosmetic procedures. The clinic is a one-stop solution for all your dermatological and cosmetological needs.

Dr. Anju Methil is not just a practitioner but also a teacher and consultant in her field. She is an AMI trainer and consultant at NYKAA and Bioderma, two of the most respected names in the industry. Her expertise is recognized globally, and she has a notable presence in Femina, Vogue, and many other popular magazines. She also offers training to dermatologists at national and international levels, sharing her knowledge and experience with the next generation of professionals.

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots, a healthcare portal offering medical tourism and doctor discovery services, states, 'Dr. Anju Methil offers bespoke cosmetic procedures and aesthetic medicine for men and women. She is one of the female injectors for treating lines and wrinkles and fillers for non-surgical facial contouring for ageing individuals. Her dedication and expertise have earned her a loyal clientele, who are always satisfied with the results of her treatments. She is undoubtedly one of the best dermatologists in Mumbai, India'.

The prestigious "Women Icon of India, 2024." is yet another feather in her cap. Earlier, she was honoured with the Customer Satisfaction Award (2014), Nykaa Best Clinic Award (2015), Times Health Survey (2017), and Aesthetic Medicine Top 50 Dermatologist (2020).

Dr. Anju Methil is at the forefront of the future of cosmetology. She envisions a time when we can access anti-ageing and preventative measures, based on our genetic predispositions. These personalized cosmetic treatments will include biocompatible fillers and implants for a more natural look and reduce the risk of rejection, offering exciting new possibilities for our clients.

For an appointment and more details, contact Dr Anju Methil

302 Aston Sundervan,

Lokhandwala Rd,

Andheri West,

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

About Dr. Anju Methil and Skin & Shape Clinic

Considered one of the leading dermatologists in Mumbai, Dr. Anju Methil is synonymous with image-rejuvenating cosmetic treatments for the body, hair, and skin. She is exceptionally qualified to offer treatment for lines and wrinkles and fillers for non-surgical facial contouring.

Conveniently located in one of Mumbai's bustling suburbs, the Skin & Shape Clinic has emerged as one of the most service-oriented and patient-centric cosmetology clinics. It is synonymous with offering personalized treatments under the expert supervision of Dr. Anju Methil and her reassurance of the best possible outcomes.