Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Shooting, rowing events to begin at noon

Following is India's schedule at the Olympics here on Saturday.
Badminton
*Men's singles group match: Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) (7:10pm IST)
*Men's doubles group match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) (8pm IST).
*Women's doubles group match: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) (11:50pm IST)
Boxing
*Women's 54kg opening round bout: Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim anh Vo (Vietnam) (12.05am of Jan 28).
Hockey
*Pool B match: India vs New Zealand (9pm IST)
Rowing
*Men's single sculls: Panwar Balraj (12:30pm IST)
Table Tennis
*Men's singles preliminary round: Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan (7:15pm IST)
Tennis
*Men's doubles first round match: Rohan Bopnna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France) (3:30pm IST)
Shooting
*10m air rifle mixed team qualification: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal (12:30pm IST).
*10m air pistol men's qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh (2pm IST).
*10m air pistole women's qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan (4pm IST).
Some would be carrying a huge burden of expectations, some others would look to spring a surprise and a few more would be eyeing the perfect closure to their glittering careers as the 117-strong Indian contingent aims for a better-than-before performance in the Olympic Games.
India returned from Tokyo with seven medals, and it is only natural that a double-digit performance is now desired in Paris.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to deliver the country's first-ever badminton gold, while PV Sindhu would look to solidify her status as one of the greatest athletes with an unprecedented third successive Olympic medal when Indian shuttlers begin their campaign at the Paris Games today.
Sindhu will need to summon her big-game temperament to add another medal to the silver and bronze she won in the last two editions and Satwik and Chirag will aim to continue their love affair at the French capital, having won the men's doubles super 750 crown here this year.
The city of Paris turned into a colossal amphitheatre, and the iconic river Seine served as a track for the athletes' parade as France showcased its cultural diversity, spirit of revolution, impeccable craftsmanship and architectural heritage in a riveting opening ceremony for the 33rd Olympic Games on Friday.