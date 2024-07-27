Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

LIVE
Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Shooting, rowing events to begin at noon

Hello reader! Some would be carrying a huge burden of expectations, some others would look to spring a surprise and a few more would be eyeing the perfect closure to their glittering careers as the 117-strong Indian contingent aims for a better-than-before performance in the Olympic Games. India returned from Tokyo with seven medals, and it is only natural that a double-digit performance is now desired in Paris. Except for wrestlers, who have waded through a highly controversial build-up, athletes in all disciplines have have had no complaints about their preparations. Games where India will be participating today include, badminton, tennis, hockey, table tennis, rowing, boxing and shooting. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates from Paris Olympics 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 02:44 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:4127 Jul 2024

Indians eye double-digit medal haul at Paris Olympics

02:4127 Jul 2024

Sindhu eyes third successive medal, Satwik-Chirag aim for maiden doubles badminton gold

02:4127 Jul 2024

RECAP | An evening in Paris: France dazzles world with colourful, vibrant Olympics opening ceremony

02:4127 Jul 2024

Paris Olympics: India schedule - Day 1

Following is India's schedule at the Olympics here on Saturday.

Badminton

*Men's singles group match: Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) (7:10pm IST)

*Men's doubles group match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) (8pm IST).

*Women's doubles group match: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) (11:50pm IST)

Boxing

*Women's 54kg opening round bout: Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim anh Vo (Vietnam) (12.05am of Jan 28).

Hockey

*Pool B match: India vs New Zealand (9pm IST)

Rowing

*Men's single sculls: Panwar Balraj (12:30pm IST)

Table Tennis

*Men's singles preliminary round: Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan (7:15pm IST)

Tennis

*Men's doubles first round match: Rohan Bopnna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France) (3:30pm IST)

Shooting

*10m air rifle mixed team qualification: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal (12:30pm IST).

*10m air pistol men's qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh (2pm IST).

*10m air pistole women's qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan (4pm IST).

02:4127 Jul 2024

Indians eye double-digit medal haul at Paris Olympics

Some would be carrying a huge burden of expectations, some others would look to spring a surprise and a few more would be eyeing the perfect closure to their glittering careers as the 117-strong Indian contingent aims for a better-than-before performance in the Olympic Games.

India returned from Tokyo with seven medals, and it is only natural that a double-digit performance is now desired in Paris.

02:4127 Jul 2024

Sindhu eyes third successive medal, Satwik-Chirag aim for maiden doubles badminton gold

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to deliver the country's first-ever badminton gold, while PV Sindhu would look to solidify her status as one of the greatest athletes with an unprecedented third successive Olympic medal when Indian shuttlers begin their campaign at the Paris Games today.

Sindhu will need to summon her big-game temperament to add another medal to the silver and bronze she won in the last two editions and Satwik and Chirag will aim to continue their love affair at the French capital, having won the men's doubles super 750 crown here this year.

02:4127 Jul 2024

RECAP | An evening in Paris: France dazzles world with colourful, vibrant Olympics opening ceremony

The city of Paris turned into a colossal amphitheatre, and the iconic river Seine served as a track for the athletes' parade as France showcased its cultural diversity, spirit of revolution, impeccable craftsmanship and architectural heritage in a riveting opening ceremony for the 33rd Olympic Games on Friday.

Published 27 July 2024, 02:44 IST
Sports NewsTennisHockeyTable TennisRohan BopannaOlympicsBoxingBadmintonlakshya senolympics 2024Satwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty

Follow us on :

Follow Us