Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Shooting, rowing events to begin at noon

Following is India's schedule at the Olympics here on Saturday.

Badminton

*Men's singles group match: Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) (7:10pm IST)

*Men's doubles group match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) (8pm IST).

*Women's doubles group match: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) (11:50pm IST)

Boxing

*Women's 54kg opening round bout: Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim anh Vo (Vietnam) (12.05am of Jan 28).

Hockey

*Pool B match: India vs New Zealand (9pm IST)

Rowing

*Men's single sculls: Panwar Balraj (12:30pm IST)

Table Tennis

*Men's singles preliminary round: Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan (7:15pm IST)

Tennis

*Men's doubles first round match: Rohan Bopnna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France) (3:30pm IST)

Shooting

*10m air rifle mixed team qualification: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal (12:30pm IST).

*10m air pistol men's qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh (2pm IST).

*10m air pistole women's qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan (4pm IST).