SOiVA to tap Indian talent for its interactive video applications

Korean telecom major SOiVA’s entry marks the beginning of a new chapter in the telecom services space in India.Korean telecom major SOiVA Telecom Co Ltd is entering India to lead the global shared economy that integrates global service-oriented interactive video applications (SOiVA).
Kim Sang-yong, Chairman, SOiVA Telecom Co Ltd, said, “Based on India’s rich human resources in the global ICT industry, a high-tech service sector, the impact on the newly-established global digital economy will be significant if the two countries cooperate and leverage the strengths of the SOiVA-led global interactive video economy”. Kim Sang-yong is a member of the Korea Public Information Service and the Korea Telecommunication Technology Association.
SOiVA is a global standardisation system that provides digital public information customised convergence services (SOiVA services). SOiVA is the very first company which architectures the based interactive video application platform in South East Asia with an advanced technology development from 2G to 5G. The SOiVA service, which is fully supported by the Korean government, serves as a digital economic network connecting Korea and India in the global digital world. It will create new smart jobs in India.
The digital currency trade volume to implement the SOiVA project that creates and provides new jobs between Korea and India is USD three billion per month. In India, 30 million individuals will benefit from the SOiVA project. SOiVA will pick 30 million job seekers in India and pay USD 100 per month each. This payment will be transparent, through global digital currency in Korea and monitored by the Korean government. The SOiVA mobile platform should be monitored by the jointly-established local cooperative orientals which are approved by the Indian government.
The SOiVA project begins with an interactive trade between Korea and India that provides smart jobs. The company offers SOiVA Digital Currency Service, SOiVA Smart Job Business, and SOiVA Service that creates new value-added products. SOiVA Smart Job Business is a SOiVA interactive video-based business that creates intermediates, sells, purchases, uses, monitors payments and certified smart content.
SOiVA Global Digital Currency is implemented through the SOiVA Global Open Economy Project that provides customised SOiVA services to individual businesses and consumers in different countries.
SOIVA Big Data is a digital public information customised convergence service (SOiVA Service), a new value-added creation service that interlinks and transforms all existing big data. SOiVa is planning to set up 10,000 big data centres in major cities across the globe. Of these, 2,000 are planned in India.
At the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, Seoul, South Korea, the SOiVA global ‘Central Bank Digital Currency’ (CBDC) issuing project was launched to create global win-win shared jobs (SOiVA jobs). Also, the Korean Service Oriented Interactive Video Application (SOiVA) platform was granted business rights to the interactive video-based OTT based mobile service platform by SOiVA.
The SOiVA Interactive Video Public Information Total Service Platform is a mobile platform between Korea and India that creates millions of non-face-to-face jobs. The Korea-India SOiVA project provides mobile untact work when a private operator registered or certified by a domestic license or public institution subscribes to the SOiVA service, and pays USD 100 per month in India. Also, SOiVA service subscribers can sell products certified as SOiVA in Korea and India.
SOiVA Korea and SOiVA India use SOiVA platform to deliver SOiVA service technology. The company is co-developing value-added services with schools, businesses, associations, and organisations. In the second half of 2020, through the head of ICT convergence department at Pyeongtaek University and Professor Lee Yo-seop, SOiVA platform, contents, and big data were taught to fourth graders, and all graduates were employed.
Korea and India, universities, businesses, associations and organisations around the world can participate in the SOiVA service technology training by region and field, and provide jobs in the global public information service sector.
In Korea, people can get untact public information service jobs from the SOIVA digital currency open market, where local governments, associations, and companies participate to create new sustainable jobs.
Mobile SOiVA Platform Job Service is a reliable service recognised as an interactive video information service by the National Information Service Agency (NIA) and the Korea Information and Communication Technology Association (TTA).
India is currently gripped by the pandemic. Korea’s SOiVA service is ready to create untact smart jobs in India, and many profitable mobile interactive services such as K-content can be certified. Therefore, even if you don’t have a product to sell in India, you can find an untact job through the SOiVA service.
Kim Sang-yong, who developed SOiVA platform services, says, “Korea-India will lead the global digital service economy market within five years”. In the future, the Interactive Video Job Creation Promotion Service, certified as the Korea SOiVA platform, provides mobile platform untact work to millions of people through the SOiVA platform in India. Starting with the service between Korea and India, it will expand to 200 countries around the world.
“If we can get back to the level of employment before the pandemic, especially in the service sector, India will be a success story”, says Kim Sang-young.
Reported by: SOiVA head office. Seoul, South Korea
