Flood-like situation in Chhattisgarh village after breach in Dharchula dam

The NDRF has reached Bhilai and rescue operations are under way.

"We received information about the flood yesterday evening. Our team reached here from Bhilai at night. We have rescued 3 people with the help of SDRF who were stuck in the flood...A team of 36 have come here for the rescue. We have brought 4 boats also...," NDRF official Pawan Joshi told ANI.

More to follow...