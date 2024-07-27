Home
Flood-like situation in Chhattisgarh village after breach in Dharchula dam

The NDRF has reached Bhilai and rescue operations are under way.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 05:07 IST

Comments

Due to the breach in Chhattisgarh's Dharchula dam on Friday evening, a flood-like situation has arisen in Ganeshpur village of Baloda Bazar.

"We received information about the flood yesterday evening. Our team reached here from Bhilai at night. We have rescued 3 people with the help of SDRF who were stuck in the flood...A team of 36 have come here for the rescue. We have brought 4 boats also...," NDRF official Pawan Joshi told ANI.

More to follow...

Published 27 July 2024, 05:07 IST
India NewsChhattisgarh

