Raceoption Broker: Account Types and Trading Conditions Review

What is Raceoption?

Raceoption is a reliable online broker that gives traders a convenient opportunity to work on the platform with more than 100 trading instruments in different markets. They offer competitive conditions for traders of all levels, with leverages of up to 1:500 and higher payouts of up to 95% being awarded for successful binary trades.

Raceoption broker aims for transparency and good quality. The platform provides a seamless trading experience across different asset classes, including forex, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Raceoption Account Types

Raceoption broker presents four distinct account tiers, each designed to cater to the specific goals and requirements of traders. Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned professional, Raceoption has an account option that aligns with your trading aspirations.

*Bronze Account: Ideal for beginners, this account offers a 20% bonus on initial deposits up to $250, along with technical analysis tools and a demo account for practicing with a $20 investment.

*Silver Account: Tailored for experienced traders, the Silver account provides faster withdrawals (within 4 hours), prioritized customer support, and a bonus of up to 50% on deposits of at least $1,000.

*Gold Account: With a minimum deposit of $5,000, the Gold account unlocks a 100% deposit bonus, one-hour withdrawal processing, a dedicated account manager, and exclusive trading classes.

*VIP Account: Reserved for the platform's most active traders, the VIP account requires a minimum deposit of $50,000 and offers a staggering 200% welcome bonus, instant withdrawals, increased payouts (up to 3%), and a personal success manager to guide your trading journey.