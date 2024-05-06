Uneecops Embarks on SAP NOW 2024's Mission: Showcases Indian Businesses the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Pathway to Global Competence

With a focus on elevating India's positioning to 'Incredible to Inevitable to Invincible,' Uneecops showcased its commitment to helping Indian enterprises automate with Business AI + SAP S/4HANA Cloud solutions. Uneecops offers SAP S/4HANA Public and Private cloud solutions to over 10 industries, backed by a team of 600+ consultants and over 1000 successfully delivered projects, leveraging 20 years of experience in the industry.

In 2024, the company plans to implement SAP S/4HANA with a cloud mindset, encouraging attendees and prospective clients to choose a proven, comprehensive methodology backed by SAP addressing business value discovery through Application Lifecycle Management (ALM).

Ketan Jain, Executive Director at Uneecops emphasized the importance of engaging businesses early in the process, even during a proof of concept. "Once you have an upgraded S/4HANA system from a proof of concept, then use it to start building consensus within your business for the S/4HANA product," said Ketan.

Speaking about Uneecops' impact at SAP NOW, Ketan Jain continued, "This year, Uneecops at SAP NOW 2024, created a differentiator by showing businesses how Business AI + SAP S/4HANA Cloud can help achieve total digital maturity and global competence. Indian enterprises can now look to expand and compete globally."