Uneecops Embarks on SAP NOW 2024's Mission: Showcases Indian Businesses the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Pathway to Global Competence

New Delhi (India), May 6: Uneecops, the award-winning Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) No. 1 Partner for seven consecutive years, participated in SAP NOW 2024, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. India's top Platinum Partner, Uneecops, represented as a Diamond Partner at the event and introduced a unique SAP S/4HANA solutions approach, aligning with the event's theme of 'India: Incredible to Inevitable.
With a focus on elevating India's positioning to 'Incredible to Inevitable to Invincible,' Uneecops showcased its commitment to helping Indian enterprises automate with Business AI + SAP S/4HANA Cloud solutions. Uneecops offers SAP S/4HANA Public and Private cloud solutions to over 10 industries, backed by a team of 600+ consultants and over 1000 successfully delivered projects, leveraging 20 years of experience in the industry.
In 2024, the company plans to implement SAP S/4HANA with a cloud mindset, encouraging attendees and prospective clients to choose a proven, comprehensive methodology backed by SAP addressing business value discovery through Application Lifecycle Management (ALM).
Ketan Jain, Executive Director at Uneecops emphasized the importance of engaging businesses early in the process, even during a proof of concept. "Once you have an upgraded S/4HANA system from a proof of concept, then use it to start building consensus within your business for the S/4HANA product," said Ketan.
Speaking about Uneecops' impact at SAP NOW, Ketan Jain continued, "This year, Uneecops at SAP NOW 2024, created a differentiator by showing businesses how Business AI + SAP S/4HANA Cloud can help achieve total digital maturity and global competence. Indian enterprises can now look to expand and compete globally."
Prasant Agarwal, Head of Marketing at Uneecops, emphasized the need for Business AI, stating, "For German SaaS software giant SAP, India is a booming market. At SAP NOW India 2024, we were impressed by SAP showcasing Joule co-pilot, which not only provides contextualized information and assistance for users of SAP applications but also improves developer productivity by incorporating code-gen capabilities for application logic, data models and test script creation. We look forward to partnering with SAP to accelerate enterprise and midmarket customers’ ability to harness the transformative power of data and generative AI across SAP’s portfolio of cloud solutions and applications."
As SAP NOW concluded, Uneecops helped business leaders realize the AI-led tech transformation revolution, empowering them to embrace the going global future with confidence.