News Live: Four dead, five injured in a car accident in Jammu and Kashmir
News Live: Four dead, five injured in a car accident in Jammu and Kashmir
updated: Jul 05 2023, 08:39 ist
Track the latest news in India and around the world only with DH.
07:43
Four died and five sustained injuries after a car met with an accident in J&K
07:43
emolition drive continues at the residence of Sonu alias Sikandar, accused of love jihad and rape in Fatehpur
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Demolition drive continues at the residence of Sonu alias Sikandar, accused of love jihad and rape in Fatehpur. The accused allegedly raped and murdered a 19-year-old girl. (04.07) pic.twitter.com/kX5aiBcCwt
Four died and five sustained injuries after a car met with an accident in J&K
emolition drive continues at the residence of Sonu alias Sikandar, accused of love jihad and rape in Fatehpur
2 killed as giant rocks crushes car in Nagaland
Two persons were killed and three others injured as giant rocks slid and crushed their cars in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Tuesday evening, officials said.