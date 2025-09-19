Menu
Asia's first woman train driver Surekha Yadav to hang up her boots

60-year-old Surekha’s journey is an extraordinary story of determination, resilience, and breaking gender barriers in one of the most challenging professions.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 03:47 IST
Published 19 September 2025, 03:47 IST
