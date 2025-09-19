<p>Mumbai: Surekha Yadav, a trailblazer and the first lady train driver of Asia, who saw the transition of Indian Railways during her 36-year career, will hang up her boots this month-end. </p><p>Born on September 2, Surekha became the first woman train driver in 1988.</p><p>60-year-old Surekha’s journey is an extraordinary story of determination, resilience, and breaking gender barriers in one of the most challenging professions.</p><p>From the workhorse Goods Trains to the iconic Local Trains of Mumbai to the prestigious Deccan Queen to the modern Vande Bharat Express - she has been the first lady to run these trains. </p>.Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis to launch railway project for Marathwada .<p>Surekha’s name figures in several record books, making her a star in International Women’s Day celebrations in India. </p><p>“Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman train driver, will retire on 30 September after 36 glorious years of service A true trailblazer, she broke barriers, inspired countless women, and proved that no dream is beyond reach. Her journey will forever remain a symbol of women empowerment in Indian Railways,” the Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway said.</p>.<p>Donning blue blazer, a smiling Surekha was felicitated by her fellow train drivers, department staff and family members as she arrived from the hill station of Igatpuri in Nashik at historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Train Number 22222, the Hazrat Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express - which was a sort of farewell run for her. </p><p>In 1988 when the Satara-born became an assistant driver, it was a forte of men, however, she broke the barrier and climbed the ladder up earning respect. </p><p>After initial schooling at St Paul Convent High School, Satara, I took up vocation training and studied Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the Government Polytechnic at Karad.</p><p>After training, in 1989, she became an assistant loco driver, in 1996 a good train driver, in 2000 a motorwoman, and a Ghat driver in 2010.</p><p>She drove the Deccan Queen in 2011. </p><p>In 2023, she piloted the Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train, from Solapur to Mumbai.</p><p>She is an advocate for women's empowerment beyond the tracks - and over the years actively engaged in initiatives promoting gender equality and encouraging young girls to aspire for careers beyond conventional boundaries. </p><p>“My parents never discouraged me from taking up this profession,” she said. </p><p>Surekha's husband serves in the police while both her sons are engineers. </p><p>In fact, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for the third term, she was a special invitee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. </p>