Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Congress to launch countrywide 'Jan Andolan' from Monday

Soon after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Congress leadership got into a huddle at the party headquarters and deliberated on the way forward. Today will mark the continuation of Congress and its supporters' agitation against Centre over the grand old party's senior leader. Stay tuned to track live updates of the protests.
TMC, Left condemn disqualification of Rahul Gandhi; Cong supporters protest in Kolkata
With their limited strength, Congress supporters in Kolkata joined their counterparts elsewhere in the country to protest Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Lok Sabha member. Besides the Left, senior Trinamool leaders condemned the party in power at the Centre.
Read more
Rahul’s disqualification silhouettes Indira’s arrest
For some in the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha is reminiscent of the “vengeful” treatment the Janata Party government meted out to Indira Gandhi in October 1977 when it arrested her and four former ministers on charges of corruption and misuse of authority.
Read more
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha a deep betrayal of Gandhian philosophy: US Congressman Ro Khanna
Senior Congress leaderRahulGandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha is a "deep betrayal" of Gandhian philosophy, an influential Indian-origin Congressman said on Friday. Gandhi, the former Congress president, was on Friday disqualified from the Lok Sabha, nearly 24 hours after a court in Surat in the state of Gujarat convicted him in a defamation case.
Rahul's disqualification could forge Opposition unityl
On Friday, Opposition leaders, including those who in the recent past refused to walk with the Congress, slammed the Narendra Modi government for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Opposition sources said Rahul’s expulsion could forge sentimental unity among the parties while they work on electoral adjustments in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. As proof of this, the Congress will organise a protest march next week, with at least 12 Opposition parties, including TMC and AAP, set to participate.
Read more