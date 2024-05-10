SEC investigating Boeing's statements on its safety practices: Reports

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating statements made by Boeing Co. about its safety practices after a mid-air panel blowout on a 737 MAX flight in January, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The SEC will examine whether the planemaker or its executives misled investors in violation of the Wall Street regulator's rules, the report said, citing three people familiar with the development.

Boeing and the SEC declined Reuters requests for comment.

An Alaska Airlines-operated MAX 9 jet experienced a mid-air cabin panel blowout in January, which led to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration grounding 171 aircraft for about three weeks.