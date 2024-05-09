DH Deciphers | All you need to know about India Volatility Index

The stock markets by nature are volatile. In the run-up to general elections, or ahead of major events like the Union Budget, this volatility gets even more pronounced. This is evident from the recent fluctuations in the Indian equities. While benchmark indices like Sensex and Nifty 50 show the movement in price of the underlying constituent stocks, the volatility index is a reflection of what is in store for the market in the near term. In this issue of DH Deciphers, Gyanendra Keshri decodes the India Volatility Index (VIX), recent fluctuations and its relevance in the election season.

What is the Volatility Index?

The Volatility Index or VIX is a key measure of the stock market’s expectation of volatility. It is often referred to as the market’s “fear index” or “fear gauge”. The performance of the volatility index is inversely related to the benchmark indices. This means when the price of the volatility index goes up, the price of the indices like Sensex and Nifty usually goes down. The volatility index is calculated from the prevailing index option prices. If the volatility index is rising, demand for options is increasing, and therefore, becoming more expensive. On the other hand, a decline in the volatility index shows that there is less demand, and options prices tend to fall.

What is the India Volatility Index?

India Volatility Index or India VIX calculates stock market volatility in India using the Nifty 50 index. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) started trading of futures contracts based on the India Volatility Index in February 2014. The India VIX is calculated by the NSE using Nifty options’ order book. India VIX and Nifty 50 index are negatively correlated. This means, normally they move in opposite directions. When the Nifty 50 index rises, the volatility index generally goes down. Decline in volatility index is normally accompanied by a strong market rally.