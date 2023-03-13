Budget Session Live: Confrontations, disruptions expected over Rahul's remarks, Dhankhar's response

The second leg of Budget Session begins today with the Opposition all set for another round of confrontation not just with the government but also with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who sternly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks abroad. Follow live updates.
The BJP, with one of its MPs demanding Rahul’s ouster from the Lok Sabha in Privileges Committee over his allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will not pipe down its attack on the Congress leader
Meanwhile, Congress and other Opposition parties are sure to ratchet up pressure to corner the government on Adani Group issue.
BJP looks to flex its recent victory in Northeast bypolls; Oppn looks to burst the bubb;e
Fresh from victory in Tripura and joining government’s in ally-led governments in Meghalaya and Nagaland, the BJP is expected to project it as reaffirmation of people’s will in favour of the ruling party but the Opposition will try to force a reality check on the saffron party saying that it barely made it in Tripura and did not have exemplary performance in other states and bypolls.
BJP will not pipe down its attack on Cong leader even as Cong and other Oppn parties are sure to ratchet up pressure to corner government on Adani Group issue
Dhankhar’s comments against Rahul for his remarks that mics are switched off when Opposition speaks appeared to have deteriorated the relationship between both the sides with the latter asking him not to be the “cheerleader” of the government.
Good morning, readers! Welcome to our coverage of the second leg of the Budget session in Parliament
Today, Rajya Sabha is likely to see tense confrontation between Dhankhar and the Opposition over breach of privilege proceedings against 12 MPs from various Opposition parties, notice against AAP’s Sanjay Singh for repeating notices as well as suspension of Rajani Patil, who the Congress has now appointed as its Whip. We, are expecting dramatic scenes to unfold yet again with more sloganeering and tempers and it will be interesting to see how MPs react to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London against the regime.