Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Zubeen Garg’s voice to be digitally preserved to prevent misuse

"We will work on preserving Zubeen’s voice digitally and creating such a ‘digital signature’ that the moment his vocals are played, its origin can be detected," said singer-composer Manas Robin.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 12:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 12:09 IST
India NewsvoiceDigitalZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us