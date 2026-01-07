<p>Bengaluru: As enterprises hyper-focus on delivering value from technology, 2026 will be a pivotal year for Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents and applications. According to Databricks, once considered just access controls, governance is a critical layer in agentic AI systems. </p><p>Governance, which is how organisations control their AI agents, now extends to AI workloads and dashboards, and more. It serves as the contextual layer guiding AI agents to the right data and controlling the systems from acting inappropriately.</p><p>“Any successful AI strategy has to answer three questions: Can the business identify the data used? Do they understand which LLMs (large language models) are being called? And can they explain what happened across the entire agentic AI chain? A strong and unified governance is the key to addressing each of these challenges," Databricks Field Chief Data Strategy Officer Robin Sutara said.</p><p>While some continue their quest for AI superintelligence, enterprises will focus on applying AI to their most repetitive and routine tasks, Databricks said.</p>.Why Rishi Jain Is Being Recognised as the Best AI Influencer on Instagram by Business Leaders.<p>“A people-first approach to AI deployment is key. Organisations can maximise on institutional knowledge by arming veterans and newcomers alike with specialised tools that keep them focused on high-value tasks," Sutara added.</p><p>In Wipro's Tech Trends for 2025, CTO Sandhya Arun said that in 2025, enterprises will reimagine business processes and value streams with AI agents, while taking into consideration the practical and ethical challenges.</p><p>"In the coming years, AI Agents will generate new revenue streams, innovate business processes across industries, boosting profitability, operational efficiency, and customer experience. Humans will increasingly take on roles where they set up agentic teams, plan agentic workflows, and validate work done by AI Agents," Sandhya Arun said.</p><p>Explaining the AI governance framework, OpenText India SVP Engineering and Country Head Sanket Atal said continuous risk assessment, including bias monitoring, privacy, and data security audits, will be built into the AI project lifecycle across sectors.</p><p>"By 2026, there will be broad acceptance that hybrid cloud is a permanent one. The real sovereignty challenge isn’t where the cloud sits but where data resides and how securely it flows between environments," Atal said.</p>