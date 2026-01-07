Menu
Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ becomes biggest Hindi film ever, tops box office with Rs 831 crore net

The other highest-earning Hindi titles are Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and horror comedy 'Stree 2', which had earned Rs 643 crore and 627 crore respectively.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 10:44 IST
Published 07 January 2026, 10:44 IST
