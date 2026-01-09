<p> Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday night received a death threat email, following which his security has been tightened, a senior official at the Lok Bhavan said.</p>.<p>In the email, the sender threatened to "blast" the governor, the official added.</p>.<p>"The accused also mentioned his mobile number in the email. We have informed the DGP and asked him to arrest the person immediately," the official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Main accused in attack on police in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali arrested.<p>Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been informed.</p>.<p>The matter has also been reported to the Union Home Ministry. State police and the CRPF are working together to ensure the governor’s safety, the official said.</p>.<p>Bose, who enjoys Z-plus security, now has around 60-70 central police personnel deployed for his protection. </p>