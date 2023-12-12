90% Indians use credit card during foreign travel

Mumbai: As high as 95 per cent of Indian travellers choose credit cards for a seamless international experience, according to the Visa’s Global Travel Intentions Study 2023.

The report presents insights from a global survey by 4SiGHT Research & Analytics.

Among Indian consumers, international destinations like Australia, the UAE, the US, and Canada remain top preferences.

Various offerings like travel miles, cashback, rewards, high acceptance, foreign exchange rates, and high limits on spending remain the key factors that drive international card usage.

“It's interesting to note that 95 per cent of travellers intend to use credit cards at international travel destinations to make their experience seamless while 99 per cent of travellers prefer to use cards including credit, debit and pre-paid) during their international travels,” according to a press statement by Visa Inc, which occupies a leadership position in digital payments.

Visa has been executing the Global Travel Intentions (GTI) study biennially for over a decade and the study equips Visa and its partners with an in-depth understanding of travel and payment behaviors, along with a robust view of emerging trends in the travel landscape.

“The Global Travel Intentions Study 2023 is a compass guiding us through the ever-evolving landscape of travel and payments. It's clear that cards are persistently simplifying cross-border transactions, emerging as the favored choice for consumers seeking to amplify their overall travel experience, particularly for those journeying outbound from India,” said Sridhar Keppurengan, Business Head of Cross Border Payments, India & South Asia, Visa.

Some prominent trends in the Travel and Tourism industry per the GTI study by Visa points out that infrastructure is important to 65 per cent of individuals while 43 per cent say destinations promoting sustainable initiatives would encourage them to travel sustainably.

The study finds 75 per cent prioritise the social environment (including good environmental practices and safety) while choosing a destination. 73 per cent of individuals look forward to local cultural experience.

Around 86 per cent of travelers prefer hotels, 30 per cent prefer bed and breakfast set-ups, and 24 per cent prefer hostels as accommodation choices.

Nearly 70 per cent of travellers choose a destination based on leisure activities available, like entertainment and activities (35 per cent), shopping options (27 per cent) and local food and dining options (26 per cent).

Relaxation has been the main driver for travel (26 per cent) and remains the top motivation (51 per cent) for the next trip as well.