NDA MPs meeting on Tuesday; VP candidate Radhakrishnan to be introduced

<p>Chennai: Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan will on Tuesday be formally introduced as the Vice-President candidate at the meeting of NDA MPs in New Delhi. </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to do the honours, and this decision was conveyed to floor leaders of constituents of the NDA by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju at a meeting on Monday. </p>.Who is CP Radhakrishnan, NDA's pick for Vice President post?.<p>Radhakrishnan, who arrived in New Delhi from Mumbai on Monday afternoon, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for his nomination. Sources said Rijiju formally introduced CPR to all floor leaders and sought their support in the September 9 elections. </p><p>“We were told that the PM will introduce the candidate to all NDA MPs on Tuesday. Other details like the date of his filing nomination will be finalised in the coming days,” a senior ally told DH.</p>