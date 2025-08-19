News in Pics | August 19, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A pyrocumulus cloud forms as smoke rises from a wildfire as seen from a cemetery in the village of Vilarmel, Lugo area, Galicia region, Spain.
Men retrieve a motorbike from a thick layer of mud, following a storm that caused heavy rains and flooding in Pacha Kalay Bazar, in Buner district, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan.
Security personnel during a search and rescue operation at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.
A squirrel looks at a digital camera on the eve of World Photography Day, in Jalandhar, Punjab.
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Agra.
A displaced Palestinian man fleeing northern Gaza gestures atop a vehicle loaded with belongings while he heads south as the Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to the southern part of the enclave, in Gaza City.
