News in Pics | August 19, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 00:44 IST
A pyrocumulus cloud forms as smoke rises from a wildfire as seen from a cemetery in the village of Vilarmel, Lugo area, Galicia region, Spain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Men retrieve a motorbike from a thick layer of mud, following a storm that caused heavy rains and flooding in Pacha Kalay Bazar, in Buner district, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Security personnel during a search and rescue operation at cloudburst-hit Chisoti village, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Credit: PTI Photo

A squirrel looks at a digital camera on the eve of World Photography Day, in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Credit: PTI Photo

An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Agra.

Credit: PTI Photo

A displaced Palestinian man fleeing northern Gaza gestures atop a vehicle loaded with belongings while he heads south as the Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to the southern part of the enclave, in Gaza City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 19 August 2025, 00:44 IST
