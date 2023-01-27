Adani stocks sink up to 20% after Hindenburg report

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20% after Hindenburg report

Adani Transmission Ltd tumbled 19.2 per cent and Adani Total Gas sank 19.1 per cent in their biggest daily drop since mid-March 2020

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 27 2023, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 10:02 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Shares of Adani Group's listed companies fell on Friday, adding to their losses from Wednesday when US short-seller Hindenburg Research launched a scathing attack on the conglomerate.

Adani Transmission Ltd tumbled 19.2 per cent and Adani Total Gas sank 19.1 per cent in their biggest daily drop since mid-March 2020, while Adani Green Energy sank 15.8 per cent.

Also Read — What really worries Indians about Adani’s empire

Adani Enterprises, which kicks off a $2.45 billion secondary share sale on Friday, dropped 6.2 per cent, before paring some losses. The stock was last down 2.2 per cent.

Shares in seven listed group companies of Adani lost $10.73 billion in market capitalisation in India on Wednesday after Hindenburg said it held short positions in Adani Group and flagged concerns about debt levels and the use of tax havens.

Adani Group dismissed the report as baseless.

Meanwhile, billionaire US investor Bill Ackman lent credence to the Hindenburg report, saying that he found it "highly credible and extremely well researched."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Adani Group
Markets
NSE
BSE
Business News

What's Brewing

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

 