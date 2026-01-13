Menu
Karnataka High Court refuses to vacate stay on amended excise rules

Justice K S Hemalekha noted serious questions of excess delegation and arbitrariness in the petition and posted matter to Feb 11 for hearing.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 21:31 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 21:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

