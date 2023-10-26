Adani seeking to raise Rs 33K crore to fund green hydrogen plans

France’s TotalEnergies SE and Adani said in June they plan to invest Rs 41,621.7 crore to produce green hydrogen and related products in India, as the world’s third-largest polluting nation seeks to decarbonize. Gautam Adani has said in the past that 75% of the group’s forecast capital expenditure will be in green businesses, and his companies plan to invest Rs 166,487.4 crore over the next decade in renewables, green component manufacturing, and related infrastructure.

Tycoons like Adani and his rival Mukesh Ambani are betting on green hydrogen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to establish India’s leadership in the transition toward cleaner technology.

“Green hydrogen holds a strong promise for India’s future energy self-reliance,” Adani’s website states. “It is not too difficult to imagine a scenario where green hydrogen at a price of less than ₹80/kg — coupled with the projected reduction in the cost of combined cycle hydrogen turbines and fuel cells — will not only allow the country to make a transition from fossil fuels but also free India from the debilitating financial burden of energy imports.”

Adani New Industries will conduct the fresh capital raising independent of Total, the people said. One of the first projects that the money will be put toward is a 1 million metric tons per annum green hydrogen facility being built in Gujarat, they said. Production from that plant is expected to start in 2027.

A successful project finance close would demonstrate the ports-to-power conglomerate is winning back the support of lenders after corporate fraud allegations levied in late January by Hindenburg Research. While Adani Group strongly denied the accusations, its bonds and shares plunged and most are yet to reach their prior peaks. A court-mandated probe by India’s market regulator is underway to assess if the conglomerate violated any local securities laws.