Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US imposes sanctions on Iran over crackdown on protesters

Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene on ‌behalf of protesters in Iran, where the clerical establishment has cracked down hard on nationwide unrest since December 28.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 17:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 17:15 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpSanctions

Follow us on :

Follow Us