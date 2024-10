Adar Poonawalla buys 50% stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for Rs 1000 cr

Adar Poonawalla's Serene Entertainment has successfully acquired the 50% share in Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment for Rs 1000 crore, while Karan Johar retains the remaining half and continues as Executive Chairman, Apoorva Mehta will continue to be the CEO.