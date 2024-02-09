After a gloomy FY24, office absorption may see mild growth in FY25: ICRA

Despite the diversity in views, a healthy growth in other sub-segments, such as retail and warehousing, have kept the boat afloat. ICRA expects rental income for mall operators to increase 9-10% year-on-year in FY24, and a mildly lower 8-9% growth in FY25. Healthy occupancy levels and trading value which have driven a healthy growth for malls in India are likely to continue going forward. Across the top six cities in the country, fresh supply of 9-10 msf and around 6 msf is expected in FY24 and FY25, respectively.