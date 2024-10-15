Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

AI-led firms see remarkable growth; outpace peers with higher revenue, productivity: Report

In India, the percentage of organisations fully modernised with AI has surged from 8 per cent in 2023 to an impressive 25 per cent in 2024.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 13:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 13:52 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us