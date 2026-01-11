Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyletravel

On top of the world: Kailash-Mansarovar

In 2025, the government in China opened the Kailash-Mansarovar route to Indians, after five years. On a whim, I decided to explore this sacred mountain in Western Tibet.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 23:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 23:50 IST
SpecialstravelFeaturesKailash-Mansarovar

Follow us on :

Follow Us