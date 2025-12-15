Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Air travel jolt: Long-haul bus bookings rise over 15%

Recently, Indian Railways also had deployed 89 special train services to manage the surge caused by winter travel, flight disruptions, and increased demand on key corridors.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 21:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 21:50 IST
Business Newsair travel

Follow us on :

Follow Us