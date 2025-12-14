Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

At least 12 killed, nearly 30 injured in Australia Bondi Beach shooting

PM Albanese says dark day for Australia, security agencies investigating
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 09:11 IST
World newsSydneyAustraliaCrimeBondi Beach

Follow us on :

Follow Us