Airlines face two more years of supply disruption: IATA head

'It's probably a positive that it's not getting worse, but I think it's going to be a feature of the industry for a couple of years to come,' said Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, which represents more than 300 airlines or 80 per cent of global traffic.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 12:16 IST
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 12:16 IST

Dubai: Supply chain problems in the aerospace industry are not easing as fast as airlines want and could last into 2025 or 2026, the head of a global airlines industry body said on Sunday.

"It's probably a positive that it's not getting worse, but I think it's going to be a feature of the industry for a couple of years to come," said Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, which represents more than 300 airlines or 80 per cent of global traffic.

"I see this continuing into 2025 and probably into 2026," he said in a Reuters TV interview on the sidelines of a major annual industry summit hosted organised by IATA in Dubai.

Published 02 June 2024, 12:16 IST
