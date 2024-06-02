Airlines face two more years of supply disruption: IATA head

Dubai: Supply chain problems in the aerospace industry are not easing as fast as airlines want and could last into 2025 or 2026, the head of a global airlines industry body said on Sunday.

"It's probably a positive that it's not getting worse, but I think it's going to be a feature of the industry for a couple of years to come," said Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, which represents more than 300 airlines or 80 per cent of global traffic.