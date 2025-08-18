Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata likely to skip inauguration of Kolkata metro projects by PM Modi on August 22

The state government said CM Mamata Banerjee planned the three projects during her stint as railway minister, but alleged the BJP is now rushing to inaugurate them for electoral gains.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 08:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 08:45 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMamata BanerjeeKolkata Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us