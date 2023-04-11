Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI model similar to GPT

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

It will first be integrated into DingTalk, Alibaba's workplace messaging app and it can be used to summarise meeting notes, write emails etc

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 11 2023, 08:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 08:22 ist
Alibaba Cloud plans to open Tongyi Qianwen to its clients so they can build their own customized large language models. Credit: Reuters Photo

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday unveiled Tongyi Qianwen, an AI large language model similar to GPT that it plans to integrate into all of the company's business applications in the near future.

It will first be integrated into DingTalk, Alibaba's workplace messaging app and it can be used to summarise meeting notes, write emails and draft business proposals, the company said in a statement.

It will also be added to Tmall Genie, Alibaba's voice assistant.

Alibaba Cloud plans to open Tongyi Qianwen to its clients so they can build their own customized large language models.

Tongyi Qianwen is based on Tongyi, Alibaba’s proprietary pre-trained model framework that unifies various AI models.

