Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Amazon mistakenly sends 'Project Dawn' email confirming job cuts to employees

The company is expected to announce widespread job cuts across its corporate workforce this week
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 08:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 08:33 IST
Business NewsAmazonlayoffscompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us