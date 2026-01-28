Loyal dog guards teens' bodies through blizzard in Himachal Pradesh
Their bodies were later spotted by rescue teams after three days of search and rescue operation. As soon as they came closer to the bodies, they found Sheru sitting beside Viksit's body, leaving them shocked.
A heartbreaking story from the snow-covered hills of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.
Two young cousins, 19-year-old Vikas Rana and 13-year-old Piyush, went to Bharmani Mata temple on January 23. Sudden heavy snowfall, freezing winds and lost paths trapped them in the mountains. They… pic.twitter.com/2cSVirin1B