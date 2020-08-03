Amazon Prime Day 2020: Get sneak peek of top deals on phones, smart TVs and more

Last month, Amazon announced to host Prime Day 2020 edition in the first week of August and now, it has is offered a sneak peek on top deals on phones, TVs and other consumer electronic goods.

The company is promising to offer close to 40% to 70% discount on select range of products during the Prime Day sale between August 6 and 7. For instance, there will be up to Rs 30,000 on laptops, Apple's latest iPhone 11 can be bought for Rs 10,000 less, Samsung phones can be bought with an extra discount via exchange deals and more. Also, Amazon's promotional sale campaign will see some exclusive product launches from top mobile brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Tecno, and more.

Here are some of the best deals to be offered at Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale:

Smartphones and accessories

OnePlus Nord 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Blue Marble & Gray Onyx) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Gray Onyx) will go on sale on August 6

Amazon will be hosting flash sales of Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max at 10:00 am, 12:00 noon, 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm, respectively on Aug 6

Honor 9A flash sale at 11:00 am on Aug 6

Again, flash sales of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will take place at 12:00 noon, 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm, respectively on Aug 7

Up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories from top brands

No cost EMI starting only at Rs1,665/month on premium smartphones including Apple, Samsung, and more brands

Up to Rs 13,500 off via exchange on top mobile brands

Up to Rs 4,000 off on OnePlus branded phones

Up to Rs7,000 off on Xiaomi mobiles

Up to 6 months No cost EMI on Samsung M series smartphones

Up to Rs 25,000 off on flagship Samsung smartphones and additional exchange offers up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 10,000 off on Apple with great offers on iPhone 11, iPhone 8 plus

Up to Rs 14,000 off on OPPO smartphones and No cost EMI up to 9 months

Up to Rs 6,000 off on Vivo smartphones and No cost EMI up to 9 months

Up to 70% off on Power banks, earphones and other mobiles accessories

Exclusive mobile launches

OnePlus Nord 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Blue Marble & Gray Onyx) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Gray Onyx)

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi Note 9 – Now in Scarlet Red

Honor 9A

OPPO A52 – Now in 8+128 GB

Tecno Spark 6 Air

Exclusive TV and home appliance launches

Whirlpool Bottom mount refrigerators

IFB 6 and 7 Kg five-star front load washing machine

Sony Bravia 4K Android TVs

Hisense Premium Android TV range

eAirtec HD ready TVs

Kodak full range of certified Android LED TVs

Dylect HD Smart LED TV

LG Direct drive inverter motor washing machine

Samsung Hygiene steam wash – washing machine

Electronics-Laptops, earphones, portable storage and other accessories

Intel-powered Laptops from Lenovo, HP and more

boAt wireless headphones and audio devices

AMD powered laptops

Noise NAV smartwatch with GPS

SSDs, Hard Drives and Gaming Drives by Seagate

Sony WF-1000X M3 truly wireless headphones

Sony ZV-1 Vlogging Camera

Harman/Kardan audio devices

LG’s range of gaming and 5k monitors

Wacom graphic tablet

Navneet and Faber Castell Craft Kits and Combos

Consumer electronics goods

Up to 70% off on Cameras and accessories

Up to 70% off on Headphones

Up to Rs 30,000 on Laptops

Fitness trackers starting Rs 999

Up to 60% off on Smartwatches

Up to 50% off on Printers

Up to 40% off on Tablets

Up to 40% off on Gaming accessories

Up to 60% off on Speakers

Up to 70% Off on Data Storage devices

Up to 60% Off on High Speed Routers

Up to 60% off on Computer components

Up to 60% off on Soundbars

Up to 50% off on monitors

Up to 60% off on WiFi smart home security cameras

Up to 70% off on Musical Instruments and Accessories

TV and Large Appliances

Up to 40 % off and NCEMI (No Cost Easy Monthly Installment) starting Rs 1419/month on Air Conditioners

Up to 40% discount and NCEMI starting 849/month on refrigerators

Washing machines with prices starting at Rs 6,399 and NCEMI starting Rs 769/month

Up to 45% off and NCEMI starting Rs459/month on Microwaves owens

Up to 60% off on Smart TVs with NCEMI starting Rs 799/month

Amazon is offering exclusive deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle e-readers and more this Prime Day

Flat 60% off on Echo Dot + smart colour bulb bundle

Flat 40% off on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K

Up to Rs 8000 off on Echo Smart Displays

Flat 50% off on Echo Plus

Up to Rs 4000 off on Kindle e-readers

Consumers can pay their electricity, mobile, internet and other bills faster with Alexa on your Amazon shopping app and stand a chance to win an Echo Show 5. However, it is valid on the Android app only.

Also, there is an Alexa exclusive incentive on Wipro smart bulbs when consumers shop from any Amazon Echo device. They just have to say, 'Alexa, buy Wipro smart bulb'.

Besides consumer electronics, Amazon is offering big discounts on stationaries, fashion apparel, kitchen utensils, and other sundries later this week.

