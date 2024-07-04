Ambani's Reliance to launch IPO-bound Chinese fashion label Shein in India

Bengaluru: Indian bilionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures will launch Chinese fast fashion label Shein in the coming weeks, selling the latter's products on its app and brick-and-mortar stores, The Economic Times reported on Thursday.

The retail unit of Ambani's oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries reportedly teamed up with the IPO-bound fashion brand last year and is likely to tap former Meta director Manish Chopra to head Shein's operations in India, the newspaper said, citing executives aware of the development.

The partnership is the latest in a string of deals by Reliance Retail, which has brought international brands such as American jewellery maker Tiffany & Co and British online retailer ASOS to India.

Shein, which is eyeing a London listing, and Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.