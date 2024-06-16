Apartment rates soar as Noida goes luxe. Here's why

Dinesh Gupta, Secretary of CREDAI Western UP, said, "Large-scale infrastructure developments, such as the construction of Jewar Airport, Film City, have significantly improved public perception of the region. The government's efforts to address stalled projects and maintain law and order have driven promoters to offer beyond established trends." ]

This fiscal year has seen a significant increase in property prices and according to a 99acres report, prices in over 10 Noida areas have risen 23 per cent year-on-year, with the most substantial increases observed in sectors 108 (60 per cent) and 144 (51 per cent).