<p>Cupertino-based technology major on Thursday (September 4) opened the new retail outlet in Pune.</p><p>Called Apple Koregaon Park, it is located in Kopa Mall, Pune. This is the fourth Apple Store in India. Earlier this week, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/apple-hebbal-south-indias-first-apple-store-opens-in-bengaluru-3708143">Apple Hebbal store</a> opened in Bengaluru. In April 2023, Apple BKC, the company's first-ever India store, was launched in Bandra Kurla Complex (Mumbai) and in the same week, Apple Saket opened in Delhi.</p><p>"There's nothing we love more in Apple Retail than connecting with customers, and just days after opening a new store in Bengaluru, we couldn't be more excited to unveil Apple Koregaon Park in Pune. In a city celebrated for its history and creativity, Apple Koregaon Park introduces an incredible new destination for customers to connect with all things Apple — whether they're shopping for a new product, looking for support for one they already own and love, or seeking inspiration to bring their next big idea to life," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.</p><p>Like all Apple outlets and corporate offices worldwide, Apple Koregaon Park is carbon neutral. It runs on 100 per cent renewable energy.</p><p>Apple Koregaon Park has 68 staff and can communicate with customers in multiple languages, including Marathi, Hindi and more.</p><p>Similar to global Apple Stores, the Koregaon Park outlet's design comes with a giant glass facade and smooth natural wood tables.</p><p>It will have all Apple products such as iPhone, Mac computers, iPads, Watches, in addition to accessories such as phone cases, Apple Pencils, AirTags and more.</p><p>Like the Apple Hebbal, it comes with a unified platform for the device pick-up counter and Genius Bar.</p><p>The tables come with smart sensor-powered retractable power sockets. When customers hover their hands in the middle of the table, built-in power sockets emerge. This comes in handy while transferring data from an old device to a new device at the store.</p><p>It also works like an omnichannel platform. It allows customers to book the devices on the official online platform or mobile app and pick them up at the Pune Store.</p><p> Pune Store will also play host to Today at Apple Sessions. It will offer educational tutorials on how to make good use of products in terms of Apple Intelligence features, video editing, digital art on iPads using the Pencil stylus and more.</p><p>Also, it offers personalisation options such as engraving on Apple Pencils, iPad, AirPods, AirTags with a mix of emoji, names, initials and numbers. Customers also get multiple language options, including Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu and English.</p><p>And, for the enterprise owners, Apple has a dedicated Business Pro team, which can offer guidance on configuration of devices, software, tools and also help with bulk purchase orders with financial options for their corporate offices </p><p>Later this year, Apple has plans to open two more stores-- one in Mumbai and another in Delhi-NCR, taking the total tally of Apple Stores to six in India.</p>