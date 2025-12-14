Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Mountains as a living archive of memory

Monks from Namgyal Monastery, Dharamshala, curated a live Sand Mandala, offering an immersive glimpse into the richness of the Tibetan Mandala tradition while preserving its essence and cultural depth.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 22:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 22:41 IST
TibetCultureHimalayasmountains

Follow us on :

Follow Us