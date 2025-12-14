Mountains as a living archive of memory

<p>Journeying Across the Himalayas, the annual multidisciplinary festival dedicated to celebrating and safeguarding the cultural and natural heritage of the Himalayas, just concluded its second edition. The festival, organised by Royal Enfield Social Mission, brought together artists, practitioners and communities from across the Himalayan region for a week-long celebration of culture, craft and collaboration.</p>.<p>Anchored in this year’s curatorial theme, ‘Ours to Tell’, the festival presented a layered exploration of the Himalayas as a living archive of memory, identity and resilience through exhibitions, performances, dialogues, workshops and culinary experiences co-created with Himalayan communities and collaborators. </p>.<p>Dhruv Acharya’s large-scale metal and mixed-media sculpture, created from dismantled motorcycle parts, formed the centrepiece of the Helmets for India installation. Echoes of the East, an interactive exhibition by Julie Kagti, traced the endangered languages, draping traditions and harvest festivals from Northeast India. Presented through soundscapes, textile displays and seasonal rituals, the exhibition centred the intangible cultural heritage of Northeast India, with a special focus on its Himalayan communities.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Curated by Prachi Joshi, The Himalayan Hub is a constellation of decentralised pavilions — multiple heart(h)s of warmth, dialogue and community. “Ranging from craft-centred initiatives to people-led responsible tourism, from environmental conservation to material explorations, and from reframing heritage to building safe spaces of inclusion, these stories settle around five hearths, each shaped by a distinct purpose. The hub of many heart(h)s is a metaphorical gathering place — inviting every visitor to find community within these stories,” explained Joshi.</p>.Shillong trip guide: The hills are calling.<p class="bodytext">Material Library of India, a think tank that questions everyday materiality, presented an installation exploring circularity and material innovation in the Indian Himalayan region. Unwoven/Spoken: The Ladakhi Pashmina, an immersive, multi-sensory exhibition, explored Ladakhi Pashmina through its makers and custodians — herders, fibre processors, artisans and brands. Bridging Spaces; Living Roots! was an interactive, multi-sensory installation by Sumant Jayakrishnan crafted from recycled fabrics and materials, using light and reflections to evoke the magic and beauty of Meghalaya’s living root bridges.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sacred Nature was an immersive installation by Aranyani, envisioned as a space where art, ecology and spirituality converge. “Crafted from repurposed invasive lantana and planted with native Himalayan species, it stood as both a warning and a tribute: a reminder of how fragile our ecosystems are, and a homage to the communities who have safeguarded our natural heritage for generations. Here, conservation storytelling becomes an experience—inviting visitors to step into a landscape where restoration, culture, and imagination meet,” said Tara Lal, Founder, Aranyani.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Curated by internationally renowned materials expert Chris Lefteri, the Materials Lab Feature offered a deep dive into the evolving world of materials and finishes that define contemporary interiors. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Monks from Namgyal Monastery, Dharamshala, curated a live Sand Mandala, offering an immersive glimpse into the richness of the Tibetan Mandala tradition while preserving its essence and cultural depth. A sacred practice symbolising impermanence, the Sand Mandala is traditionally kept within the monastery. It began to be shared publicly only on the advice of His Holiness, underscoring its profound spiritual significance.</p>