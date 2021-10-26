Apple likely to face DOJ antitrust suit

Apple likely to face DOJ antitrust suit

The investigation is very "likely to lead to a lawsuit, though the specifics are still in flux"

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 26 2021, 05:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 05:09 ist
Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has accelerated its two-year-old antitrust probe on Apple Inc in the last several months, increasing the likelihood of a lawsuit, The Information reported on Monday.

Lawyers for the DOJ have asked Apple, its customers and competitors questions about how the company maintains its strict control over the iPhone, the report said, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation.

The investigation is very "likely to lead to a lawsuit, though the specifics are still in flux," according to the report.

The DOJ declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Antitrust
Apple
Business News

What's Brewing

Statistics are stacking up in favour of Verstappen

Statistics are stacking up in favour of Verstappen

T20 World Cup: India need to out-bat oppositions

T20 World Cup: India need to out-bat oppositions

Taliban celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued

Taliban celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued

Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space

Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

 