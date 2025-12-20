<p>New Delhi: Karnataka’s pride, a GI-tagged lemon produced largely in Vijayapura district, is set to enter the Oman market with the first shipment sent for the Gulf nation.</p><p>The shipment of three metric tonnes of the citrus fruit known for its thin rind and high juice content was exported to Muscat, days after India and Oman entered into a free trade agreement.</p>.India, Oman sign economic partnership agreement to eliminate tariffs, boost bilateral investments.<p>Also known as Kagzi lemon, it was first exported to Dubai in August with a three metric tonne shipment and following an encouraging response, the Union government decided to export it to Oman.</p><p>Because of the positive feedback it received from Dubai, another 12 tonnes of Indi lime from Vijayapura was exported to the UAE. In addition, another 350 kg is being exported to the UK, the Union Commerce Ministry said.</p><p>The export of Indi Lime to Oman assumes added significance in light of the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) or Free Trade Agreement between India and Oman, which aims to deepen bilateral economic ties and expand market access for Indian exporters.</p><p>The agreement is expected to benefit key sectors such as agricultural and processed food products and animal products, enhancing India’s export competitiveness in the Omani market.</p><p>“The successful shipment of GI-tagged Indi lime reflects the growing opportunities for Indian agri-products under the strengthened trade framework,” the ministry said.</p><p>The GI status of Indi Lime, known for its distinctive aroma, high juice content and longer shelf life, has played a crucial role in positioning the fruit competitively in global markets.</p><p>To popularise the lemon variety, Karnataka State Lime Development Board plans to open up lemon tea points in Vijayapura and Bengaluru. The joints would also sell other lime products.</p><p>Vijayapura district produces 80 per cent of Karnataka’s total lemon output, but has seen a 30 per cent decline in recent years due to water scarcity, prompting many farmers to switch to less water-intensive crops.</p><p>Karnataka ranks fourth in lemon production after Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.</p>