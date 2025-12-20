Menu
Karnataka's GI-tagged lemon exported to Oman

The shipment of three metric tonnes of the citrus fruit known for its thin rind and high juice content was exported to Muscat, days after India and Oman entered into a free trade agreement.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 16:46 IST
Published 20 December 2025, 16:46 IST
