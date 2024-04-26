Bank of Maharashtra Q4 profit jumps 45 pc to Rs 1,218 crore

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday reported a 45 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 1,218 crore for the March quarter, helped by a decline in bad loans and a rise in interest income.

The Pune-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 840 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 6,488 crore as against Rs 5,317 crore a year ago, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to Rs 5,467 crore during the period under review, from Rs 4,495 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The bank's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.40 per share or 14 per cent of Rs 10 face value out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2024.

On the asset quality side, the bank's Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) were reduced to 1.88 per cent of gross advances as of March 31, 2024, from 2.47 per cent by the end of March 2023.