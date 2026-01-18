<p>Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> said there is a need to erase caste from mind to end discrimination. </p><p>If caste discrimination is to be eliminated from social practice, then caste must first be erased from the mind, he said on Saturday.</p><p>He added that caste was linked to profession and work in the past, but later it became entrenched in the society, leading to discrimination. </p><p>Bhagwat was speaking at the Jan Sangoshthi organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as part of the centenary year of the RSS, where he held an interaction with members of the public. Prant Sanghchalak Anil Bhalerao was also present on stage.</p>.If something happens to Bharat, Hindus will be asked about it: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.<p>He further said, "To end this discrimination, one must eradicate caste from the mind. If this is done honestly, caste discrimination will be eradicated within 10 to 12 years,"</p><p>Responding to questions from the audience, Bhagwat said the Sangh aims to lead India to its ultimate glory along with society.</p><p>The Sangh works for nation-building through individual character building. It is not an organisation created out of reaction, nor is it in competition with anyone, he said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>