Benchmark indices at fresh life highs; Nifty above 18K

Benchmark indices at fresh life highs; Nifty crosses 18,000, Sensex touches 60,440

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2021, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 11:52 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark indices on Monday hit fresh lifetime highs with Nifty breaching 18,000 for first time on the back of gains in Reliance Industries and banking stocks. 

The Sensex was up about 400 points to register a new high of 60,441.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Markets
market
Sensex
Nifty
Business News
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 