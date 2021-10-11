Benchmark indices at fresh life highs; Nifty crosses 18,000, Sensex touches 60,440

Equity benchmark indices on Monday hit fresh lifetime highs with Nifty breaching 18,000 for first time on the back of gains in Reliance Industries and banking stocks.
The Sensex was up about 400 points to register a new high of 60,441.
More to follow...
