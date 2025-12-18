Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala organ trafficking case: Donors also sent to Tajikistan apart from Iran, finds NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed fresh details in an affidavit filed in a court here while seeking further custody of the first accused, Madhu Jayakumar, a native of Palarivattom here.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 05:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 05:41 IST
India NewsKeralaIranNational Investigation AgencyTajikistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us