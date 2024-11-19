Home
Bengaluru: Kalyani Developers forays into residential realty

The project, called Kalyani LivingTree, spans 25 acres. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,530 crore. Its total sales potential is Rs 2,070 crore.
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 November 2024

Published 19 November 2024
Business News

