Bengaluru: Kalyani Developers forays into residential realty

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Kalyani Developers launched their first residential project in North Bengaluru's KIADB Aerospace Park, Bagalur, the realty and infrastructure development company announced on Monday. </p>.<p>The project, called Kalyani LivingTree, spans 25 acres. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,530 crore. Its total sales potential is Rs 2,070 crore.</p><p>A Mohan Raju, Managing Director and CEO of Kalyani Developers said, "North Bengaluru was a strategic choice for our first residential launch. This area is rapidly becoming a key real estate hub."</p>.<p>Until now, the group has worked on commercial projects of over 12 million square feet.</p>