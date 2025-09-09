Menu
August car sales fall as customers await GST cut: FADA

Heavy rains and floods in some regions further disrupted walk-ins, while uneven supply of high-demand models and aggressive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) targets added to the pressure.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 22:03 IST
Published 08 September 2025
Business NewsGSTcar sales

