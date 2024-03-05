JOIN US
business

Blackrock sees India, Indonesia as promising for investment opportunities

Manjesh Verma, BlackRock Head of APAC Credit and Fixed Income Research, at an investment forum in Jakarta, said the two emerging market countries were advantageous due to their large populations.
Last Updated 05 March 2024, 07:30 IST

Follow Us

US investment firm BlackRock sees India and Indonesia as two Asia-Pacific countries offering a lot of investment opportunities, its head of research for the region said on Tuesday.

Manjesh Verma, BlackRock Head of APAC Credit and Fixed Income Research, at an investment forum in Jakarta, said the two emerging market countries were advantageous due to their large populations.

"Because of large population, large markets, thriving democracy, these are two countries which kind of stand out where there is a lot of investor focus and attention going in," he said.

He added, however, that India and Indonesia need to deepen their financial markets, including equity and currency markets.

(Published 05 March 2024, 07:30 IST)
