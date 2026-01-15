LIVE Iran Unrest LIVE Updates | Iran reopens airspace after temporary closure forced flights to reroute

Hello Readers. Iranian security forces have killed at least 3,428 protestors in a crackdown on demonstrations, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said on Wednesday. As per reports, more than 10,000 people were arrested. Meanwhile, dozens ​of Iranians crossed the border into Turkey on yesterday, as authorities in Iran crack down on one of the biggest ever waves of protest against ​the Islamic Republic's clerical rule. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH.