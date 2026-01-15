Menu
Iran Unrest LIVE Updates | Iran reopens airspace after temporary closure forced flights to reroute

Hello Readers. Iranian security forces have killed at least 3,428 protestors in a crackdown on demonstrations, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said on Wednesday. As per reports, more than 10,000 people were arrested. Meanwhile, dozens ​of Iranians crossed the border into Turkey on yesterday, as authorities in Iran crack down on one of the biggest ever waves of protest against ​the Islamic Republic's clerical rule. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 03:57 IST
Highlights
08:0815 Jan 2026

Iran unrest LIVE Updates | Trump claims killing of Iran protesters 'has stopped' even as Tehran signals executions ahead

08:0815 Jan 2026

Iran unrest LIVE Updates | Iran minister says 'there is no plan for hanging' when asked about protests

08:0815 Jan 2026

Iran unrest LIVE Updates | Italy urges its citizens to leave Iran because of security concerns

09:1015 Jan 2026

Iran Unrest LIVE Updates | Bring our children back: Parents of Kashmiri students in Iran appeal to Centre

09:0915 Jan 2026

Iran Unrest LIVE Updates | Iran reopens airspace after temporary closure forced flights to reroute

08:5715 Jan 2026

Iran Unrest LIVE Updates | Tehran closes airspace to all flights; Trump claims killings 'stopped'

08:5615 Jan 2026

Iran Unrest LIVE Updates | UN Security Council slated to meet for 'a briefing on the situation in Iran' (AFP)

08:0815 Jan 2026

Iran unrest LIVE Updates | Trump questions Reza Pahlavi's ability to garner support in Iran

Published 15 January 2026, 02:43 IST
