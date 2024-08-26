Blue Star not jumping into the premiumisation bandwagon

You’ve set yourself a target of 15 per cent market share by FY26 - how are you working towards it?



Our market share goal is 15 per cent for FY26 from the current level of

13.75 per cent. In fact, it should happen in FY25 itself. However, it may not

happen, as we had a shortage of material this summer. You can't suddenly make up for 70 per cent-80 per cent growth. For improving the market share, one should be available in all categories.

Hence, we are not looking at premiumisation for any segment. It's not one segment that is going to drive the growth, all segments in India will co-exist. Therefore, our strategy continues to keep making products available at all price points. When you want to grow in a highly competitive thing, you cannot ignore any part of it.